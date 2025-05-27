Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 69.77% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 60.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.77% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.05% to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.730.43 70 2.751.58 74 OPM %60.2769.77 -69.8270.89 - PBDT0.440.30 47 1.871.07 75 PBT0.410.29 41 1.811.04 74 NP0.320.20 60 1.330.76 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Disha Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Coral Newsprints reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Brawn Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story