Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.77% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 60.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.77% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.05% to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

