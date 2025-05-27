Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 3.55 croreNet profit of Sarthak Global rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.64% to Rs 7.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
