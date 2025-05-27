Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 3.55 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Global rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.64% to Rs 7.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.553.98 -11 7.234.07 78 OPM %-4.51-8.79 --3.18-10.32 - PBDT0.130.13 0 0.100.09 11 PBT0.130.12 8 0.090.08 13 NP0.160.06 167 0.030.02 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brawn Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aadi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Umang Dairies standalone net profit declines 87.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Neelkanth standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story