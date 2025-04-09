Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cooking gas prices up by Rs 50 per cylinder

Cooking gas prices up by Rs 50 per cylinder

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced that cooking gas price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder, according to media reports. The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister noted. The price of the 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per cylinder for users under the Ujjwala scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Update on amalgamation of Bank of Baroda sponsored RRBs

Shilpa Medicare receives USFDA approval for Varenicline tablets

NBCC (India) gains on Rs 120.9 crore work orders, MoU with RailTel

Volumes spurt at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Information Technology stocks edge lower

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story