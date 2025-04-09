Cooking gas prices up by Rs 50 per cylinder

Union oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced that cooking gas price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder, according to media reports. The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister noted. The price of the 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per cylinder for users under the Ujjwala scheme.

