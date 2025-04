Update on amalgamation of Bank of Baroda sponsored RRBs

Details of the amalgamation of Regional Rural Banks sponsored by Bank of Baroda following Government of India notification dated 07 April 2025 for provision of amalgamation of Regional Rural Banks into a single Regional Rural Bank in different states.

State Transferor Sponsor Regional Banks Rural Banks Sponsor Banks Transferee Sponsor Bank RRB Sponsor BanksGujarat Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank Bank of Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank Bank of Baroda Saurashtra Gramin Bank State Bank of India Rajasthan Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank State Bank of India Rajasthan Gramin Bank State Bank of India Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank Bank of Baroda Uttar Pradesh Baroda UP Bank Bank of Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank Bank of Baroda Aryavart Bank Bank of India Parthama UP Gramin Bank Punjab National Bank

Powered by Capital Market - Live News