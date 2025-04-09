Volumes spurt at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 119.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.91 lakh shares

Mastek Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 April 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 119.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.753.90. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd witnessed volume of 20.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.35% to Rs.2,237.55. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd saw volume of 57.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.09% to Rs.368.65. Volumes stood at 4.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 52.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.30 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.74% to Rs.2,161.10. Volumes stood at 8.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 15.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.29% to Rs.1,020.45. Volumes stood at 4.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News