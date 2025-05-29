Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 68.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 68.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 52.41 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills declined 68.12% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 52.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.78% to Rs 6.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.92% to Rs 180.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 185.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales52.4145.54 15 180.21185.63 -3 OPM %10.387.88 -10.036.66 - PBDT4.174.39 -5 17.7715.00 18 PBT1.662.19 -24 9.249.10 2 NP0.220.69 -68 6.506.45 1

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

