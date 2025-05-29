Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 68.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 52.41 croreNet profit of Mohit Paper Mills declined 68.12% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 52.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.78% to Rs 6.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.92% to Rs 180.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 185.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
