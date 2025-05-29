Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 68.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 52.41 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills declined 68.12% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 52.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.78% to Rs 6.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.92% to Rs 180.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 185.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

52.4145.54180.21185.6310.387.8810.036.664.174.3917.7715.001.662.199.249.100.220.696.506.45

