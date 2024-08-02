Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit rises 15.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.32% to Rs 7.91 croreNet profit of Coral India Finance & Housing rose 15.32% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.918.82 -10 OPM %83.1969.39 -PBDT8.577.44 15 PBT8.557.42 15 NP7.156.20 15
