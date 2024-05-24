Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coral Laboratories hits 52-week high after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Coral Laboratories hits 52-week high after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coral Laboratories surged 18.77% to Rs 535.90 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 5.78 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations soared to Rs 28.88 crore in Q4 FY24 as against 11.43 crore in Q4 FY23.

Pre-tax profit was Rs 7.83 crore as compared with pre tax loss of Rs 1.62 crore in same quarter last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total expenses jumped 62.73% YoY to Rs 23.14 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 13.10 crore (up 149.05% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 3.34 crore (up 28.96% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 15.78 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 6.44 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations increased 7.11% YoY to Rs 83.66 crore in FY24.

Coral Laboratories engaged into the manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations. The company manufactures Generic Branded, Herbal Medicines, etc. in the product categories of Non-Sterile, Sterile, Nutraceuticals, Otc + Lifestyle.

The counter hit 52 week high at Rs 541.40 in intraday today. It has market cap of Rs 190.78 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 151.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Coral Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

NSE SME Rulka Electricals lists at strong premium

Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.44%

TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 2.28%, up for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Union Bank of India up for five straight sessions

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story