Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.44%

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 723.85, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 22979.5. The Sensex is at 75436.01, up 0.02%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has dropped around 0.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9959.45, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

