HDFC Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1507.7, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.43% jump in NIFTY and a 11.84% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1507.7, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 22979.5. The Sensex is at 75436.01, up 0.02%. HDFC Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48768.6, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 164.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1510.25, up 1.06% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 6.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.43% jump in NIFTY and a 11.84% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

