Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 378.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 133.65% to Rs 31.66 croreNet profit of Coral Laboratories rose 378.26% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 133.65% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.6613.55 134 OPM %33.8912.92 -PBDT12.263.04 303 PBT11.772.49 373 NP8.801.84 378
