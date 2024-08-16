Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 378.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 133.65% to Rs 31.66 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 378.26% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 133.65% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.6613.5533.8912.9212.263.0411.772.498.801.84

