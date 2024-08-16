Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 34.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.58% to Rs 24.51 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile declined 34.72% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.58% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.5134.3213.7114.923.174.622.944.502.203.37

