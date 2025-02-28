Core sector output expands by 4.6% on year in January 2025

India's core sector recorded a growth of 4.6% (provisional) in January 2025, official data showed today. The final core growth for October 2024 increased by 3.8 per cent, with the cumulative growth rate during April-January 2024-25 at 4.4 per cent (provisional) over the comparable period of last year.

Coal production rose by 4.6 per cent in January from the same month a year ago. Its cumulative index was up by 6.0 per cent during April to January 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil output fell by 1.1 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index dropped by 2.0 per cent during April to January 2024-25.

Natural Gas production eased by 1.5 per cent in January over the same month a year ago. Its cumulative index increased by 0.5 per cent during April to January 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production rose by 8.3 per cent in January, 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 3.3 per cent during April to January 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production went up by 3.0 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 1.7 per cent during April to January 2024-25.

Steel production rose by 3.7 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.9 per cent during April to January 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production rose by 14.5 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 4.6 per cent during April to January 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation gained by 1.3 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.0 per cent during April to January 2024-25.

