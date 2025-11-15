Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 23.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 69.93% to Rs 10.30 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 23.91% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 69.93% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.3034.2514.475.521.561.711.441.581.051.38

