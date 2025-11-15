Samyak International standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net profit of Samyak International rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.833.732.879.12-0.020.25-0.030.220.230.22

