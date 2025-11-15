Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit rises 3.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 40.45 crore

Net profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals rose 3.47% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.4532.2413.1016.594.894.984.434.553.283.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News