Cosmo First commences commercial production of new BOPP film line at Waluj

Cosmo First announced that new BOPP (Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene) Film Line at Company's existing manufacturing plant located at Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra has commissioned commercial production from 01 June 2025.

This state-of-the-art 10.4 meter width 5-layer BOPP line is one of the highest capacity line (81.2k mt per annum) in the world with most advanced technology.

With this, the Company's BOPP capacity has increased to about 277k mt per annum.

