Easy Trip Planners launches its next growth phase - EaseMyTrip 2.0.

EaseMyTrip.com announced the launch of its next phase of growth, titled EaseMyTrip 2.0. Spearheaded by Chairman & Founder Nishant Pitti, the initiative marks a major strategic pivot as the company sets out to invest in high-potential, scalable businesses while expanding its footprint into new and emerging verticals aligned with India's evolving travel and lifestyle needs.

Unlike traditional investment models that seek control or exits, EaseMyTrip 2.0 is built around the principle of partnership. The company will focus on working capital investments, acquiring up to 49% equity in selected businesses, while ensuring that founders retain full operational control. This collaborative approach allows entrepreneurs to scale their ventures by tapping into EaseMyTrip's extensive resources, including its customer base of over 3 crore users, a powerful digital and marketing ecosystem, and a trusted brand with pan-India reach.

We want to back founders who are building exciting businesses and not replace them, said Nishant Pitti, Chairman & Founder of EaseMyTrip. EaseMyTrip 2.0 is about combining their vision with our platform to create real, lasting scale. The sectors targeted for strategic investment cover both core and adjacent areas where EaseMyTrip sees strong growth potential. In the travel domain, the company is looking to partner with businesses involved in domestic and international holidays, religious and spiritual tourism (such as Ayodhya, Kedarnath, and Varanasi), student and education travel, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and group travel, luxury travel experiences, chartered flights, air ambulance services, and last-mile mobility including airport transfers and intercity cab services.

In addition, EaseMyTrip 2.0 will explore adjacent verticals that complement its core travel business. These include wellness and preventive healthcare services like spas and clinics, financial products linked to travel such as EMI and pay later solutions, insurance and travel assistance, airport-related services like lounge access and concierge support, as well as lifestyle and experiential add-ons such as gifting and customized tour packages. The company believes these segments offer synergies that can be meaningfully unlocked through strategic collaboration. EaseMyTrip is now inviting early- to mid-stage entrepreneurs to submit their business plans, past financial records, and three-year growth projections. Interested founders can send their applications to vikash.goyal@easemytrip.com for evaluation.