Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 98.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 136.73% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance declined 98.95% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 136.73% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.35% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 901.92% to Rs 10.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.