Country Condo's standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Country Condo's rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.834.995.665.410.340.270.300.230.210.16

