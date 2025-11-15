Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 158.65 crore

Net profit of Akash Agro Industries declined 31.82% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 158.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.158.65132.001.222.101.712.421.052.071.051.54

