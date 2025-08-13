Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CP Capital consolidated net profit declines 13.06% in the June 2025 quarter

CP Capital consolidated net profit declines 13.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 13 2025
Sales decline 12.26% to Rs 14.89 crore

Net profit of CP Capital declined 13.06% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.26% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.8916.97 -12 OPM %75.0896.46 -PBDT14.6217.70 -17 PBT13.9416.99 -18 NP10.7812.40 -13

Aug 13 2025

