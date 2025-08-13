CP Capital consolidated net profit declines 13.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.26% to Rs 14.89 crore

Net profit of CP Capital declined 13.06% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.26% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.8916.9775.0896.4614.6217.7013.9416.9910.7812.40

