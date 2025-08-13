Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 73.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.17% to Rs 6450.13 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 73.21% to Rs 2016.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1164.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.17% to Rs 6450.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4473.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

