Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 266.39% to Rs 8.94 crore

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences declined 66.67% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 266.39% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.942.441.6814.750.090.270.090.270.090.27

