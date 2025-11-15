CP Capital standalone net profit declines 26.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.93% to Rs 14.14 crore

Net profit of CP Capital declined 26.72% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.1417.2388.0584.6211.4215.3410.9114.808.2011.19

