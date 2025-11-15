Sangal Papers standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.55% to Rs 48.35 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers declined 80.77% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.55% to Rs 48.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.3551.192.366.510.902.880.412.370.301.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News