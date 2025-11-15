ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit declines 20.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.91% to Rs 20.41 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 20.37% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.4119.0917.4414.884.694.964.404.683.013.78

