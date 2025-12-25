Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Craftsman Automation hikes stake in Viksha Green Energy

Craftsman Automation hikes stake in Viksha Green Energy

Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Craftsman Automation announced that the company has made a further equity investment of Rs.9,230/- (ie.,923 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each, aggregating to 4.61% of the equity share capital) in Viksha Green Energy (VGEPL) for solar power under the Group Captive Scheme as required under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Post the aforesaid further investment, the total equity shareholding of the Company in VGEPL stands at 10.39%.

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

