Shakti Pumps (India) wins order worth Rs 65.20 cr

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
From Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Shakti Pumps (India) has received a Work Order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for 1,897 Stand-alone Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total value of the 1,897 pumps is around Rs. 65.20 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 120 days.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

