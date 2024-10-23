Craftsman Automation Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 62 cr

The auto ancillary company's consolidated net profit declined 34.74% to Rs 61.69 crore on 2.95% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,213.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 82.15 crore in Q2 FY25, down 38.71% from Rs 134.05 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year. Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 82.15 crore in Q2 FY25, down 38.71% from Rs 134.05 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year. Total expenses rose 8.44% to Rs 1,138.64 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2024. Cost of sales and services was at Rs 701.65 crore (up 9.18% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 83.22 crore (up 15.21% YoY) during the quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's revenue from Powertrain stood at Rs 431.11 crore (up 9.47% YoY), revenue from Aluminium Products was at Rs 582.66 crore (down 1% YoY) and revenue from Industrial & Engineering stood at Rs 200.18 crore (up 1.77% YoY) in Q2 FY25.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit decreased 32.03% to Rs 114.88 crore on 6.69% rise in revenue to Rs 2,365.14 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, namely automotive-powertrain and others, automotivealuminum products, and industrial and engineering.

Shares of Craftsman Automation added 1.58% to Rs 5,593.10 on the BSE.

