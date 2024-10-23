Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Craftsman Automation Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Craftsman Automation Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The auto ancillary company's consolidated net profit declined 34.74% to Rs 61.69 crore on 2.95% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,213.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 82.15 crore in Q2 FY25, down 38.71% from Rs 134.05 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rose 8.44% to Rs 1,138.64 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2024. Cost of sales and services was at Rs 701.65 crore (up 9.18% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 83.22 crore (up 15.21% YoY) during the quarter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's revenue from Powertrain stood at Rs 431.11 crore (up 9.47% YoY), revenue from Aluminium Products was at Rs 582.66 crore (down 1% YoY) and revenue from Industrial & Engineering stood at Rs 200.18 crore (up 1.77% YoY) in Q2 FY25.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit decreased 32.03% to Rs 114.88 crore on 6.69% rise in revenue to Rs 2,365.14 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, namely automotive-powertrain and others, automotivealuminum products, and industrial and engineering.

Shares of Craftsman Automation added 1.58% to Rs 5,593.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 1 Germany in 2nd quarter

Avg data breach cost hit Rs 19 cr in 2024; 16% Indians know privacy rights

Market Close Highlights, Oct 23: Sensex sheds 139 pts, Nifty settles below 24,450; IT shares shine

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Profit rises fivefold to Rs 334 crore

LIVE: We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war, says PM Modi at Brics summit

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story