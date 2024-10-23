Board of Syngene International approves change in management

At meeting held on 23 October 2024

The Board of Syngene International at its meeting held on 23 October 2024 has approved the following change in management:

Resignation of Sibaji Biswas, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) from the services of the Company with effect from 30 November 2024.

Appointment of Deepak Jain as the Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective from 01 December 2024.

Appointment of Dr. Jayashree Aiyar as Chief Scientific Officer and a member of the Executive Committee (Senior Management Personnel) of the Company effective from 23 October 2024.