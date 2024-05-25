Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cravatex consolidated net profit declines 86.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Cravatex consolidated net profit declines 86.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 39.48% to Rs 50.68 crore

Net profit of Cravatex declined 86.98% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.48% to Rs 50.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.80% to Rs 4.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 59.77% to Rs 202.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 503.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.6883.74 -39 202.63503.66 -60 OPM %-3.71-3.93 --3.78-6.02 - PBDT0.691.53 -55 8.04-31.23 LP PBT0.301.09 -72 6.16-47.38 LP NP0.503.84 -87 4.8358.93 -92

