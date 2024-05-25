Affle India consolidated net profit rises 40.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.27% to Rs 506.22 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 40.21% to Rs 87.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.27% to Rs 506.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 355.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.54% to Rs 297.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 244.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.51% to Rs 1842.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1433.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

