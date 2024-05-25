Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affle India consolidated net profit rises 40.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Affle India consolidated net profit rises 40.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 42.27% to Rs 506.22 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 40.21% to Rs 87.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.27% to Rs 506.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 355.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.54% to Rs 297.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 244.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.51% to Rs 1842.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1433.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales506.22355.82 42 1842.811433.96 29 OPM %19.3619.39 -19.5320.09 - PBDT120.3583.41 44 398.32330.97 20 PBT100.1569.86 43 326.80281.55 16 NP87.4962.40 40 297.27244.59 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Affle (India) gains as Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 77 cr

Affle India consolidated net profit rises 11.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes jump at Affle India Ltd counter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 60.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Krishna Capital &amp; Securities consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 85.15% in the March 2024 quarter

BPL consolidated net profit declines 79.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Lee &amp; Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story