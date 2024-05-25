Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of UTL Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.01 300 0.070.04 75 OPM %-25.00-400.00 --171.43-325.00 - PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 -0.10-0.10 0 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 -0.10-0.10 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0 -0.23-0.10 -130

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

