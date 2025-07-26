Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 22.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.50% to Rs 9.48 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 22.11% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.50% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.4813.846.1210.770.981.770.831.620.740.95

