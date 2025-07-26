Paras Defence posts PAT of Rs 14.27 crore in Q1; Defence Engineering revenue rises over 12% YoY

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has reported 1.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.27 crore on a 11.5% rise in net sales to Rs 93.19 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from Optics and Optronic Systems was Rs 42.5 crore (up 10.2% YoY) and that from Defence Engineering was Rs 50.69 crore (up 12.6% YoY) in the quarter ended on 30 June 2025.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 71.31 crore, up 19.9% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 19.45 crore, down by 0.3% from Rs 19.50 crore posted in Q1 FY25.