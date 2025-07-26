Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.55% to Rs 258.81 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 23.72% to Rs 102.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 258.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 257.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.258.81257.3950.2660.00166.38184.43151.18174.63102.37134.20

