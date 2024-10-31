Credit growth to industry rises to 9.1% in September 2024 compared with 6% year ago

RBI today announced data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of September 20241 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks, accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit deployed by all scheduled commercial banks. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit in September 2024 grew at 14.4 per cent, as compared to 15.3 per cent a year ago.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities continued to be robust with the growth of 16.4 per cent (y-o-y) in September 2024, compared with 16.7 per cent in September 2023. Credit growth to industry improved to 9.1 per cent (y-o-y) in September 2024 compared with 6.0 per cent a year ago. The improved industrial credit growth was broad-based across 'micro & small', 'medium' and 'large' industries. Among major industries, credit to 'chemicals and chemical products', 'food processing', 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels', and 'all engineering' recorded a higher growth in September 2024 as compared to their respective growth rates a year ago, while credit growth to 'basic metal and metal product', and 'textiles' moderated.

Credit growth to services sector decelerated to 15.2 per cent (y-o-y) in September 2024 from 21.6 per cent a year ago, primarily due to lower growth in credit to 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs). However, within the segment, during the same period, growth (y-o-y) in credit to 'commercial real estate' accelerated. Personal loans growth moderated to 16.4 per cent (y-o-y) in September 2024 as compared with 18.2 per cent a year ago, largely due to decline in growth in 'other personal loans', 'vehicle loans' and 'credit card outstanding'. However, 'housing' - the largest constituent of this segment - recorded accelerated growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News