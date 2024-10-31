BF Investment standalone net profit declines 4.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 73.81 crore

Net profit of BF Investment declined 4.12% to Rs 49.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 73.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.73.8169.8898.3998.5473.3268.8673.2168.7349.3551.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News