BF Investment standalone net profit declines 4.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 73.81 crore

Net profit of BF Investment declined 4.12% to Rs 49.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 73.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales73.8169.88 6 OPM %98.3998.54 -PBDT73.3268.86 6 PBT73.2168.73 7 NP49.3551.47 -4

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

