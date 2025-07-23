Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 84.86% in the June 2025 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 84.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 1462.89 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 84.86% to Rs 60.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 397.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 1462.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1512.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1462.891512.03 -3 OPM %39.4970.03 -PBDT96.34549.09 -82 PBT81.12534.74 -85 NP60.19397.66 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.07% in the June 2025 quarter

SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 26.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 90.70% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story