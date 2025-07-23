CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 84.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 1462.89 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 84.86% to Rs 60.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 397.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 1462.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1512.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1462.891512.0339.4970.0396.34549.0981.12534.7460.19397.66

