Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 90.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.20% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 90.70% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.20% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.084.863.3713.170.180.730.040.580.040.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News