Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 50.07% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 97.12% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.448.3495.0173.7413.158.0210.817.9511.337.55

