SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 26.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.24% to Rs 67.59 crore

Net profit of SG Finserve rose 26.46% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.24% to Rs 67.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.67.5943.5487.0186.3334.0126.3833.8626.2624.5219.39

