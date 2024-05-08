Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 33.89% in the March 2024 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 33.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 36.80% to Rs 1457.49 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 33.89% to Rs 397.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 296.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.80% to Rs 1457.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1065.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.04% to Rs 1445.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 826.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.74% to Rs 5166.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3545.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1457.491065.41 37 5166.673545.12 46 OPM %70.2470.85 -71.9466.64 - PBDT543.21410.04 32 1990.331155.26 72 PBT529.46397.55 33 1939.181105.42 75 NP397.08296.57 34 1445.93826.06 75

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

