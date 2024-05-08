CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 33.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.80% to Rs 1457.49 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 33.89% to Rs 397.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 296.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.80% to Rs 1457.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1065.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.04% to Rs 1445.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 826.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.74% to Rs 5166.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3545.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

