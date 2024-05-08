JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.22% to Rs 2755.87 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy rose 29.15% to Rs 351.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.22% to Rs 2755.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2669.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.58% to Rs 1722.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1477.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 11485.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10331.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

2755.872669.9711485.9110331.8142.4027.6946.8631.76765.65641.993800.322992.07338.92350.652166.911822.84351.34272.051722.711477.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News