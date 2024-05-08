Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the March 2024 quarter

JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 3.22% to Rs 2755.87 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy rose 29.15% to Rs 351.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.22% to Rs 2755.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2669.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.58% to Rs 1722.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1477.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 11485.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10331.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2755.872669.97 3 11485.9110331.81 11 OPM %42.4027.69 -46.8631.76 - PBDT765.65641.99 19 3800.322992.07 27 PBT338.92350.65 -3 2166.911822.84 19 NP351.34272.05 29 1722.711477.76 17

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

