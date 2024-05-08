JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.22% to Rs 2755.87 croreNet profit of JSW Energy rose 29.15% to Rs 351.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.22% to Rs 2755.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2669.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.58% to Rs 1722.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1477.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 11485.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10331.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
