Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 9.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 2.31% to Rs 3596.79 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas rose 9.13% to Rs 433.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 397.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 3596.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3681.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.07% to Rs 1985.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1639.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 14000.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14132.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3596.793681.99 -2 14000.0214132.63 -1 OPM %14.4912.52 -16.8814.33 - PBDT680.01596.93 14 2956.462485.73 19 PBT569.12503.16 13 2542.502122.37 20 NP433.79397.51 9 1985.071639.65 21

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

