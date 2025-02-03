Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CreditAccess Grameen secures USD 50 million commitment from IFC

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
To cater to finance needs of microentrepreneurs in agriculture and agri-related activities

CreditAccess Grameen announced that it has secured approval for a USD 50 million commitment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This transaction is a testament to CA Grameen's ongoing efforts to strengthen its asset liability management (ALM) position given flexible repayment structures and maintaining geographical diversification to hedge against market volatility.

IFC's investment will help enhance access to finance for microentrepreneurs with a particular focus on women borrowers engaged in agriculture and agri-related activities. The funding will help CA Grameen reach 3-4 million additional women borrowers over the lifecycle of the project. Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are crucial to India's economy but often face a financing gap. With an estimated $333 billion gap in MSME financing95% of which is attributed to micro and small enterprisesthis investment seeks to bridge these gaps by amplifying access to credit, empowering microentrepreneurs, and driving economic growth. Further, IFC will help CA Grameen diversify and strengthen its liability profile to include long tenor financing.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

