Jyoti Structures hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 11 cr

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Jyoti Structures hit an upper circuit 10% at Rs 25.72 after the company's consolidated net profit soared to Rs 11.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1.08 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 146.15% to Rs 137.35 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 55.80 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 11.24 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1.08 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 105.85% to Rs 127.40 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 61.89 crore in Q3 FY24.Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 47.73 crore (up 109.34%YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 14.87 crore(up 10.23% YoY), erection and sub contracting expenses stood at Rs 36.23 crore (up 21.74% YoY) during the perod under review.

Jyoti Structures provides turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

