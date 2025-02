Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest monthly update that during December 2024, services exports at US$ 36.85 billion witnessed a surge of 16.5% (y-o-y) while services imports rose by 13.80% (y-o-y) to US$ 17.78 billion. Net services export earnings spiked by 29% on month to US$ 19 billion during the month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News