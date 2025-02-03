Kamat Hotels soars on blockbuster earnings

Kamat Hotels (India) hit an upper limit of 20% to Rs 272.55 after reporting robust sequential earnings.

On a consolidated basis, Kamat Hotels (India)'s net profit soared 215.7% to Rs 26.2 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 8.3 crore in Q2 FY25. Operational income spiked 29.9% to Rs 110.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25. PBT jumped 203.4% to Rs 35.5 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 37% while operational income rose 28.8% in Q3 FY25. PBT slipped 16.7% year-on-year (YoY). However, profit before exceptional items surged 251.5% YoY as the company reported exception gain of Rs 32.5 crore in Q3 FY24 on sale of property.

EBITDA stood at Rs 44.1 crore in Q3 FY25, up 69.6% YoY and up 96% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). EBITDA margin was recorded at 39.77% in Q3 FY25, higher than 26.35% in Q2 FY25 and 30.20% in Q3 FY24.

The company said that its consolidated occupancy rate (%) stood at 65% in Q3 FY25, lower than 66% in Q2 FY25 and higher than 65% in Q3 FY24. Average Revenue Per Room (INR) stood at Rs 6,377 in Q3 FY25, up 16.3% QoQ and up 5% YoY.

Kamat Hotels' outlook focuses on topline growth through new projects, enhancing operational efficiency by controlling electricity, labor, and operating expenses, strengthening digital presence and marketing, expanding its brand portfolio and national footprint, and maintaining a net cash position.

Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.

